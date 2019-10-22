Technavio has been monitoring the global metal heat treatment market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 15.42 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period.

Technavio has published its latest market research report titled as global metal heat treatment market during 2019-2023.

Metal Heat Treatment Market Analysis Report by End-Users (automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, construction, and others), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023

The market is driven by the integration of heat treatment process into production lines. In addition, increasing demand for CNC-incorporated machine tools is anticipated to boost the growth of the metal heat treatment market.

The rising demand for superior quality products coupled with growing competition has prompted companies to make significant investments to adopt automation in manufacturing. This has increased the integration of heat treatment processes with production lines to enable a continuous automation system, leading to faster production of high-quality products. This growing trend among manufacturers is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Metal Heat Treatment Companies:

Bluewater Thermal Solutions

Bluewater Thermal Solutions owns and operates its business across heat treating and brazing segments. The company offers a wide range of heat treatment solutions. Some of the offerings by the company include forging heat treatment, gear heat treatment, stamping and fineblanking heat treatment, fastener heat treatment, aluminum engine block and casting heat treatment, and others.

Bodycote Plc

Bodycote Plc owns and operates its business across ADE and AGI segments. The company offers a wide range of heat treatment solutions such as hardening and tempering, solution and age, specialty stainless steel processing, annealing, normalizing, ion implantation, and stress relieving to various end-user industries.

Paulo Products Co.

Paulo Products Co. owns and operates its business across various segments such as heat treating, brazing, and metal finishing. The company offers a wide range of metal heat treatment solutions. Some of the offerings by the company include vacuum heat treating, austempering, through hardening, gas nitriding, induction heat treating, and others.

Summitglow Ltd.

Summitglow Ltd. owns and operates its business in the metal heat treatment segment. The company offers metal heat treatment processes such as vacuum heat treatment, salt bath heat treatment, case heating treatment, nitriding and nitrocarburizing treatment, sub-zero treatment, hot chemical blackening, straightening services, and others.

Thermex Metal Treating Ltd.

Thermex Metal Treating Ltd. owns and operates the business across various segments such as QPQ liquid nitriding, gas nitriding, induction hardening, carburizing and carbonitriding, through hardening, stress relieving, age hardening/precipitation hardening, and metallurgical lab services and engineering. The company offers metal heat treatment solutions to the automotive, industrial machinery, and mining industries.

Metal Heat Treatment End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Automotive

Aerospace

Industrial machinery

Construction

Others

Metal Heat Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

