Right Group Co., Ltd.: Monifilm Snap to Hide 2.0 Magnetic Privacy Screen Protector Wins Silver Award for European Product Design Award 2019

The Award Winning Magnetic Privacy Screen Protector for the Apple MacBook Series is Easy to Use and Extremely Durable

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / Right Group Co., Ltd, flagship brand name Monifilm, a Taiwan based leading screen protection products manufacturer for Apple iPhones, MacBook, Android and Microsoft devices, is pleased to announce that their patented magnetic privacy screen protector called Monifilm's Snap to Hide 2.0 has won the silver award for European Product Design Award 2019.

For more information about the award winning magnetic privacy screen protector for the Apple MacBook series, including the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro-as well as the Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Go and other products-please visit https://monifilm.com/snap-to-hide-2-magnetic-privacy-screen-protector-apple-macbook-air-pro.

The European Product Design Award EPDA is organized by the Farmani Group, which assembled the awards to bring attention to international product design and to reward the strategic thinking and imagination which goes into making a great product.

"Since we launched the 1st generation Snap to Hide Magnetic Privacy Screen Protector 2 years ago, we foresaw an upward trend of consumers working beyond their usual office spaces, making public screen privacy for laptops and mobile working devices an essential need more than ever, especially in the EU region. Winning the EPDA silver award is not only a great recognition for our design and development team for Snap to Hide 2.0 Magnetic Privacy Screen Protector but it also means that our marketing team is right on track," said Jason S., marketing spokesperson for the privacy screen manufacturer.

Before Snap to Hide, Jason said, most privacy filters were not designed for frequent attachment and detachment. They all used some form of adhesives to "stick" to the device, causing big hassles to align them, and they would build up nasty glue residue over time which shortened the overall product's life span.

As Jason noted, the "Snap to Hide" concept 2.0 is really a game changing solution for these issues. It gives users the flexibility to align and attach the product in mere seconds for their screen privacy, or detach it whenever they don't need it, it has the highest industrial standard of microlouver technology that provides a 60-degree side view privacy "black out" and can reduce harmful blue light at the same time.

"For Snap to Hide 2.0, we had top it up with design and specification upgrades," Jason said.

"It is now the first and only magnetic privacy screen filter that has a Cutting Edge Seamless Unibody Design and is now 60 percent slimmer, at a mere 0.55mm, than others. We also increased the hardness from 3H to 9H and still retain the highest Retina grade 75 percent transmittance, which is 25 percent more than others, making Snap to Hide 2.0 the Market Leading Magnetic Screen Privacy and Screen Protector solution on the go."

Snap to Hide 2.0 has also been nominated for and is a contender for the prestigious German Design Award 2020. Snap to Hide 2.0 Magnetic Privacy Screen Protector is now still in "Soft Launch" phase and will only be showcased to selected B2B clients and business partners in the coming Global Sources Hong Kong Show this month and other tradeshows in the coming months.

The full launch will start with the latest Apple MacBook versions, followed by Microsoft Surface series and 12" to 15" laptop versions (which are still in the final design process) to key markets like the United States, UK, Europe, Japan, ME and Asia, either in their Monifilm brand for resellers or partner's OEM brands.

About Right Group Co, Ltd:

Established in 1995, Right Group Co, Ltd (Flagship Brand Name Monifilm) is a Taiwan Based leading screen protector manufacturer and developer of screen protection products and optical film solution for consumer electronic and industrial applications. Their products and solutions range from high end tempered-glass for smart phones, tablets, laptops and gadgets, to hybrid compound material and specialised optical film screen protection like Anti-Reflective, Anti-Bacteria, Anti-Bluelight and Microlouver Technology Privacy Screen, with a network of clients and business associates that stretch across USA, ME, EU, Japan and Asia. Visit https://monifilm.com or contact jason@monifilm.com for more info.

