Bayhorse Silver Inc.: Bayhorse Gold Metallic Screen Assays from Brandywine

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSX-V:BHS) (OTC PINK:KXPLF) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") Has confirmed the presence of significant coarse gold mineralization with the highest grade being 20.2 g/t gold over 1.5 m received from metallic screen assays from the re-assayed core samples containing visible gold from the 2010 Brandywine drilling program by Auramex Resources.

The 2010 drill intercept of 20.2 g/t gold is located 26 meters (85 ft) NW from the 36.9 g/t gold sample from DP95-14, that was the highest grade intercept reported from the 1995 drill program (Dunn 2011) and demonstrates a NW strike of the vein and a steep dip to the Northeast.

The full metallic screen assay results from a suite of eleven samples taken from mineralized intersections are tabulated below compared with the 2010 results:

Hole From To Length Au AVG Metallics

FA 2019 Au AVG 30g pulps

FA 2010 m m m grams/metric tonne grams/metric tonne BRW10-05 11.3 12.8 1.5 1.43 2.20 BRW10-05 20.4 21.9 1.5 0.47 1.40 BRW10-05 26.5 29.6 3.1 11.42 3.73 BRW10-05 including 1.6 20.20 6.23 BRW10-05 34.1 35.7 1.6 1.86 1.02 BRW10-06 23.5 25 1.5 1.31 0.02 BRW10-06 25.0 26.5 1.5 0.57 1.07 BRW10-06 32.6 35.7 3.1 3.35 2.89 BRW10-06 including 1.6 4.10 3.29 BRW10-07 41.8 43.3 1.5 1.20 1.52 BRW10-07 57.0 58.5 1.5 1.83 1.64

As a result of the confirmation of coarse free milling gold at Brandywine, the metallic screen method will be used during the upcoming drill program in addition to standard gold fire assaying plus the standard 43 geochemical element analysis.

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill comments, "the excellent coarse gold assay results from three short drill holes in one small corner of the 200 m. x 100 m. Dave's Pond target, 85 feet along strike from a significant 36.9 g/t gold intersection in 1995, have confirmed that a comprehensive follow up drilling program is warranted."

The screen metallic fire assay is designed to deal with coarse visible gold in samples. A nominal 1000g (2.2 lb) of pulverized sample is sieved at 100 mesh (149μm), with assays performed on the entire +100 mesh fraction and two splits (30g) of the -100 mesh fraction. A final assay is calculated based on the weight of each fraction.

Higher gold content was found in 7 of the 11 samples versus 2010 values. Taking 10 samples into account, there was an average increase in gold values of 27.3% (In calculating the average increase the outlier difference value between 0.02 g/mt Au measured in 2010 versus 1.31 g/mt obtained by metallic screen assay was eliminated so as not to skew the magnitude of the difference).

Further analytical results are awaited from a total of 111 core samples, ranging in weights from 2.6 kilograms to 8.3 kg each, collected to analyze the full suite of 43 elements with total digestion and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry finish. Forty-five of these samples, from mineralized zones, are being analyzed by metallic screen fire assay for gold using 1,000-gram weights in addition to standard 30-gram pulp assays. Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Kamloops, B.C., is preparing and analyzing the samples. Quality assurance/quality control protocols have been applied using certified pulp standards and blanks inserted into the analytical stream.

A Notice of Work on the Brandywine property was submitted to the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources in September to carry out 1500 metres of drilling within the Dave's Pond gold target. Follow up of the gold anomaly along strike will be accompanied by testing of a multi-element anomaly marked by highly elevated lead-in-soils extending North-South for 2 km along the western flank of the gold anomaly.

Placer Dome carried out surface exploration in 1989 to test the areas surrounding historical showings of polymetallic sulphide mineralization. Of the total 130 rock samples, Placer Dome reported 16 returned silver content exceeding 1,000 g/t (32 oz/t Ag) with the highest value of 1,800.64 oz per ton silver in sample 50624. Some mineralized rock samples showed gold values ranging from 125 ppb to a high of 6.2 g/t in sample 43464 (Placer Dome, 1989)

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the technical content of this press release.

