Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J88N ISIN: IE00B8KQN827 Ticker-Symbol: 3EC 
Tradegate
22.10.19
12:58 Uhr
75,50 Euro
+0,50
+0,67 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EATON CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EATON CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,00
75,50
16:31
75,00
75,50
16:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EATON
EATON CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EATON CORPORATION PLC75,50+0,67 %