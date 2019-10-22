Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J84E ISIN: US00287Y1091 Ticker-Symbol: 4AB 
Tradegate
22.10.19
16:29 Uhr
70,20 Euro
+0,80
+1,15 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ABBVIE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABBVIE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,20
70,40
16:30
70,20
70,40
16:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABBVIE
ABBVIE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABBVIE INC70,20+1,15 %