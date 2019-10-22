Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2019) - Slave Lake Zinc Ltd (CSE: SLZ) ("the Company") has compiled results of exploration conducted at the O'Connor Lake project. The O'Connor Lake property hosts zinc-lead-silver mineralization contained in an extensive vein fault system of hydrothermal origin.

Slave Lake Zinc has conducted programs of prospecting and cut grid controlled geophysical surveying to date. The Company has now identified a mineralized corridor extending over an additional 700 meters south east from the Shaft Zone. This continuous zone has now been traced for a length of 1100 meters. The extension has been traced by co-incident Magnetic and EM geophysical anomalies along a structure interpreted from a study of air photos. Samples taken by the company from trenches 500- 600 meters along the trend from the shaft zone returned assays of 20% plus combined zinc plus lead. These results are consistent with Shaft Zone results which had been released earlier. The mineralized corridor remains open to extension along strike. A compilation plan of these results is available on the company's web site: (Click Here for Geophysics Map and Click here for Grid Map)

The property hosts historic workings including a headframe and underground drifting known as the "Shaft Zone". This zone has been traced by pits and diamond drilling for a length of over 400 meters. The "Shaft Zone" is open at depth with the deepest historic drilling intersecting mineralization down to 200 metres, the deepest known historic drilling. Samples from pits along the zone and the Shaft dump returned assays ranging from 10 to 27% zinc plus lead.

The property lies 60 miles (95 Km) kilometers east of Fort Resolution NWT on the south shore of Great Slave Lake; and 45 miles (72 Km) north of the hydro-electric generating station at Taltson River gorge. Fort Resolution, a community of First Nations and Metis peoples represented by the Deninu Kue First Nation, as well as the Northwest Territories Metis Nation, is accessible by a year-round government-maintained highway. The O'Connor Lake property is currently accessed by charter aircraft available from Yellowknife and Fort Smith. A presently unused winter "ice road" connects the property with Fort Resolution.

Slave Lake Zinc CEO Mr. Ritch Wigham commented "The Company is pleased to report results from our initial exploration at O'Connor Lake. The Company's field program was ably assisted by personnel from the Fort Resolution community. The mineralized structure we have identified extends from border to border across our present property."

