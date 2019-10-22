Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W9NW ISIN: GB00BP0S1D85 Ticker-Symbol: P3P 
Frankfurt
22.10.19
08:04 Uhr
2,702 Euro
-0,042
-1,53 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,682
2,828
16:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BCA MARKETPLACE
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC2,702-1,53 %