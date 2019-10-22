OWIT Global Bordereaux Management Solution, Built on Microservices, to Automate Manual Processing

OWIT Global, the leader in value-add microservices technology for the global insurance industry, announces that it has added a large-tier carrier to its list of clients.

By leveraging OWIT Global's Bordereaux Management Solution, this major insurance company will automate a currently manual process of receiving files from multiple Managing General Underwriters (MGUs) and manually cleansing and keying the data.

OWIT Global's Bordereaux Management Solution, built on a microservices architecture, consumes, cleanses, logs and transforms data prior to importing the data into the carrier's database. OWIT Global's innovative solution includes reports and an analytics tool for evaluating the consolidated, incoming data.

Wendy Aarons-Corman, Chief Executive Officer and President of OWIT Global, said "We are excited to welcome this large and prestigious carrier to our client list. This sale confirms that our value-add microservices and namely the Bordereaux Service does help companies manage the tremendous amount of disparate data coming in from their MGUs. The OWIT Global team has years of experience in Bordereaux and is here to provide automation to drive out the manual costs."

About OWIT Global

OWIT is a global insurance technology provider offering solutions built on a modern architecture designed to simplify innovation and integrate with existing customer environments to maximize their investments. The OWIT portfolio is comprised of discrete, value-add cloud-based microservices for Bordereaux, Rules, Rating, Portal Configuration, A&H and Specialty Point of Sale and Document Generation with future capability to tailor a full suite of Policy Administration System (PAS) microservices. The company's offerings can be deployed standalone or integrated with an insurer's existing environment. OWIT's architecture is also designed to support emerging technologies and functionality such as block chain and IoT.

To learn more about OWIT Global's Bordereaux Management services CLICK HERE.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005002/en/

Contacts:

Wendy Aarons-Corman

info@owitglobal.com