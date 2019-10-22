Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C12X ISIN: FR0010918292 Ticker-Symbol: TNM1 
Frankfurt
22.10.19
08:20 Uhr
0,720 Euro
+0,003
+0,42 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECHNICOLOR SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECHNICOLOR SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,741
0,744
16:29
0,741
0,744
16:23
22.10.2019 | 16:01
(72 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Technicolor Joins the HEVC Advance Patent Pool

HEVC Advance Announces the Addition of Technicolor as its Newest Licensee

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HEVC Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced that Technicolor has become a Licensee in the HEVC Advance HEVC/H.265 Patent Pool.

"Technicolor becoming a Licensee and recognizing the value offered by the HEVC Advance License is an important milestone," said HEVC Advance CEO, Peter Moller. "As one of the largest set-top box and optical disk replicators in the world, the addition of Technicolor provides another strong endorsement of the HEVC Advance HEVC/H.265 Patent Pool."

About Technicolor: www.technicolor.com

About HEVC Advance:HEVC Advance is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration and management of an HEVC/H.265 patent pool for licensing essential patents. HEVC Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for HEVC patented technology. For more information about HEVC Advance, visit www.hevcadvance.com.

Contact: press@hevcadvance.com


© 2019 PR Newswire