The Chinese solar manufacturing giant will supply its latest modules to Singapore-based PV developer Hexagon Peak for a utility scale pipeline in Vietnam.Hexagon Peak, the project development unit of Hexagon Holdings Singapore, has ordered 200 MWp of mono PERC modules from Xi'an-based Longi Solar. The developer will use the PV modules in its pipeline of projects in Vietnam. Most of the installations will be commissioned by the first quarter, with Vietnamese state-owned utility EVN as electricity off-taker, according to an online statement by Longi. Hexagon Peak is developing around 1.75 GW of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...