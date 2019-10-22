Gaming Innovation Group Inc. will as from October 23, 2019, have a new industry classification. Please see details below. Instrument details: Short Name: GIGSEK ---------------------------- ISIN Code: US36467X2062 ---------------------------- Order Book ID: 170080 ---------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 5000, Consumer Services ------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 5700, Travel & Leisure ------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB