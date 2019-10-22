IMImobile partners with Mavenir for RCS Business Messaging

Rich Communication Services, a global communications software provider, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Mavenir, a US-based leading network software provider, as part of its RCS Business Messaging Ecosystem to accelerate market adoption of this richer, more interactive channel. IMImobile and Mavenir will work together with mutual global operator customers, integrated RCS enablement technologies and a shared vision to increase adoption of this new channel globally.



RCS is the evolution of mobile messaging; an upgrade to SMS on a global scale that enables businesses to deliver incredibly engaging interactions. RCS removes the need for consumers to download multiple apps; instead users can directly communicate with businesses from within the messaging app itself, allowing them to engage with virtual assistants to book flights, buy clothes, confirm restaurant reservations and more. The GSMA revealed that RCS has currently been launched by 81 operators worldwide and forecasts an additional 27 operator launches by Q1 2020.

BG Kumar, President Communication Services Group at Mavenir said: "At Mavenir, we embrace disruptive innovative technologies that drive service agility, flexibility and velocity. By working closely with IMImobile we can innovate to meet the growing demand from customers who prefer to communicate with businesses over more interactive channels such as RCS."

IMImobile's Enterprise CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service), IMIconnect, enables businesses to intelligently create, manage and automate end-to-end customer communications across multiple channels. Earlier this year, IMImobile announced the release of its unified RCS messaging API. Through the API and alongside IMIconnect's low-code tools and visual workflow builder, enterprises can design, build and launch RCS messaging journeys at speed and scale. Mavenir will be leveraging these communications orchestration capabilities as well as IMImobile's AI software to automate customer journeys.

Jay Patel, Chief Executive of IMImobile, commented: "We are delighted to work together with Mavenir to accelerate market adoption of RCS for leading enterprises worldwide. Our recent acquisition of 3Cinteractive has established the Group as a leading global provider of RCS solutions."



About IMImobile

IMImobile is a communications software provider whose solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs.

IMImobile's enterprise cloud communications software platform orchestrates customer interactions, connecting existing business systems with digital communications channels. Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Hermes, Centrica, AA, O2, EE, BT, Walgreens, Foxtons, Pizza Hut, Vodafone, MTN, Best Buy, Express, three of the major retail banks in the UK and public-sector organisations globally.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices across the UK, Hyderabad, Toronto, Boca Raton, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 1,150 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.

www.imimobile.com

About Mavenir

Mavenir is the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider. Focused on accelerating software network transformation and redefining network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) by offering a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN - Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC, and Virtualized RAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 130 countries, which serve over 50% of the world's subscribers.

We embrace disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation, and revenue protection.