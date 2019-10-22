Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest custom market research for a vegan food retailer. This success story highlights the key challenges faced by a well-known vegan food retailer in the US and provides comprehensive insights into how experts at Infiniti helped them overcome these roadblocks and revive their sales.

As veganism witnesses rapid rise across the world, the demand for vegan food products is consequently booming. In the US alone, the demand for plant-based food has grown over 25% over the past year. Amidst these market transformations, several vegan food retailers often find it difficult to strike a supply-demand balance. Furthermore, the rising competition in the vegan food industry is posing severe challenges for players in the sector to keep the target customers hooked on to their brands.

The business challenge: A leading Vegan food company based out of Central America witnessed stagnating growth and increasing losses at most outlets. Furthermore, due to the company's saturated network and weak value proposition, growth from new store openings or entering new geographies was an unviable option. The vegan food company was also facing increasing challenges from aggressive new entrants that threatened their market position.

With Infiniti's custom market research solution, they wanted to identify changes that they could incorporate in their current operations in order to promote more sales and enhance growth.

Infiniti's custom market research comprised of:

An analysis of the potential limiting factors of the vegan food retailer, including their overall cost structure, operational challenges, and the strengths and weaknesses of their key competitors.

A brand health assessment to uncover the client's true brand image in the market.

Customer intelligence solution to identify promising consumer segments for vegan food products.

The business impact of the engagement for the vegan food retailer:

Helped to pilot and define new store concepts with clear and well-targeted customer value propositions.

Redesigned their commercial offer and incorporated relevant outlet features such as store design and service levels

Captured greater value from customers and enhance sales by 40% within 7 months

