Newswire extends customer success services through its high-tech, high-touch Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour software delivered as a service, enabling small and midsize businesses to complement their going-to-market strategies to compete more effectively against larger competitors in their respective industries

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2019) - Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour is a hands-on approach that small and midsize companies can leverage to maximize their media and marketing communications in order to effectively execute going-to-market strategies to increase sales. By applying Newswire's industry insights and technical expertise, customers of all sizes can effectively launch multiple media and commercial campaigns simultaneously and consistently to create greater brand awareness, increased traffic, and increased sales opportunities despite having a smaller sales footprint than larger competitors.

Chief executive officers and marketing executives are rapidly adopting this approach because Newswire provides the people, the platform, the plan, production and performance at a fraction of the cost of a full-time equivalent. The time to market and value is as short as 30 days and doesn't require any additional time nor effort by a company's existing staff. Newswire takes care of everything. Now, small and midsize companies can compete with larger competitors on a shoestring budget.

Since its inception, customers embracing the high-tech, high-touch services across industry segments have been featured in print and online publications including GQ.com, Times Telegram, Endovascular Today, AiThority.com, and WWD.com (Women's Wear Daily).

"In our long history of being an industry leader in press release distribution, we were able to spot a lot of similar patterns when it came to the concerns that customers were having," said Erik Rohrmann, COO and SVP at Newswire.

"There were a lot of customers that lacked many of the essential components of what we feel are key ingredients to a successful PR and going-to-market strategy. We capitalized on that data and developed software that is truly delivered as a high-value service with no risk or evaluation required. Our goal was to take something complicated and boil it down into something simpler and easier to execute for reduced time to market and value creation," said Rohrmann.

The Guided Tour was developed with the goal of ensuring that all customers are able to conduct a comprehensive media communications strategy with ease and efficiency. By placing the needs of customers first, Newswire directly addresses concerns that businesses face when undertaking a PR/marketing campaign. Many businesses face the challenge of positioning themselves in their respective industries. Through hands-on guidance with Newswire's help, customers are now equipped with a media communications calendar, an extension of their team, and the confidence to tackle media communications from a new perspective.

Through this journey, customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage. As a result of the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Anthony Santiago

Vice President of Marketing

Newswire

Office: 917-398-2622

anthony@newswire.com

Related Images

newswire-complements-customers.jpg

Newswire Complements Customers' Going-to-Market Strategies Through Effective Media and Marketing Communications Campaigns

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48989