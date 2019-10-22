Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2019) - MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTCQB: MRBLF) ("Marble" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved the recommendation of CEO and Director, Mike Marrandino to appoint the new Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, Karim Nanji, Marble's COO, to succeed Mr. Marrandino as CEO and joining the Board of Directors.

This positive change will set the stage for continued growth and further opportunities for Marble to become the prominent Credit Rebuilding and Financial Wellness company in Canada. Mr. Marrandino will be moving to the role of Executive Chairman and remain on the Board, to assist in transitioning the current management team in executing on its business growth strategy in the Financial Wellness industry. These changes are effective immediately.

Mr. Nanji is currently Marble's Chief Operating Officer and has had a leading role in developing the company's business strategy with his significant background in retail financial services for underbanked, underserved and credit-challenged consumers in Canada, the United States, and international markets. Mr. Nanji is a concept through execution leader with over 25 years of experience across start-up, growth, enterprise and Fortune 500 organizations. Karim has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of British Columbia and a Master of Business Administration in Management of Technology from Simon Fraser University.

"Given his vast experience and proven ability to drive results, the Board of Directors are confident that Karim is the right person to lead Marble into the exciting future that the Company sees ahead," said Mr. Marrandino. "We are on a positive growth trajectory at Marble and in a fantastic position to continue building on our recent growth and momentum. I am delighted that Karim will be leading Marble and our talented leadership team."

"I am truly honored to have the opportunity to lead as Marble's new CEO," said Mr. Nanji. "I look forward to continuing to build on our recent success and growth and work closely with our exceptional team, along with Mike, as our Executive Chairman, and our entire Board of Directors. We are building a talented team of leaders and people who are focused on helping everyday Canadians with their personal finance and credit wellness. We continue to add to our suite of products and partnerships to help us realize this commitment. I look forward to executing on our mission and growth strategy in helping thousands of underserved Canadians achieve a positive financial future."

Marble is also pleased to announce that Mr. Farhan Abbas, CPA, CFA, a capital markets and accounting professional with in-depth knowledge and experience in finance has joined the Board of Directors. Mr. Abbas will be replacing Ms. Julie McClure, who has been on the Marble Board since 2018.

"We are very excited and fortunate to have Farhan join our Board as we continue to strengthen and grow Marble," commented Mike Marrandino. "As an active and growing participant in the financial wellness space, Marble will benefit from his expert perspective and passion he brings to the industry."

"I am very pleased to be joining the impressive team at Marble," commented Mr. Abbas "The company is poised to achieve great success based on its exciting and innovative business model, something I am very excited about."

Mr. Abbas has significant entrepreneurial and financial services experience. His early career included roles at RBC Capital Markets, Manulife and State Street. Today, he serves on the Board of Directors of FutureVault Inc., a B2B2C white label digital Personal and Business, Life Management solution utilized by financial services organizations to acquire, retain and reward customers. He has consulted and provided capital markets advice to a number of publicly listed companies. His primary occupation is as CEO of PLK Holdings Inc., a private company which owns and operates fast food franchises across, Alberta, BC and Ontario. Mr. Abbas also serves as an Advisory Board Member of the Merry Go Round Children's Foundation which operates the Kids, Cops & Computers program providing new laptops and mentoring to students in six provinces who lack consistent access to technology in their home environment.

Mr. Abbas has a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and Accounting from McGill University, Montreal, completed his CPA in the United States and is a CFA Charterholder.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Mike Marrandino, Executive Chairman

About MLI Marble Lending Inc.At Marble Financial (CSE: MRBL) (OTCQB: MRBLF) we are a group of forward-thinking financial technology experts that understand Canadian's occasionally need help in achieving longer-term credit health. Through our industry-leading proprietary technology solutions Fast Track Loan, Score Up, and Credit Meds, we guide our customers back to mainstream credit 50% quicker than traditional methods. Since 2016, We are proud to have empowered thousands of Canadians to a positive financial future and continue to establish ourselves as a leader in financial wellness.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.marblefinancial.ca.

Mike Marrandino, Executive Chairman, Director

Ph: (604)336-0185

Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

