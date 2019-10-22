Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the release of its new article on '3 THOUGHTS ON ANALYTICS IN THE CREATIVE MEDIA INDUSTRY

The growing competition and dynamism in the creative media industry have posed several challenges for players owing to the unpredictable nature of demand. As such, it is no longer enough to just offer new services to retain customers. To gain a front-liner advantage in the creative media industry, a company should personally interact with the audience and make a desirable impact. The ability of advanced data and analytics solutions to collect, process, and analyze data to offer comprehensive insights is a huge benefit for players in the creative media industry.

According to the data analytics experts at Quantzig,"Creative media companies can leverage the power of cognitive technologies and machine learning algorithms to recognize patterns in data trails and build suitable strategies for personalization of services."

HOW WILL DATA ANALYTICS IMPACT THE CREATIVE MEDIA INDUSTRY?

1. Analyzing the data trail and consumer halo

Advanced statistical tools and analytics methodologies can help creative media companies to analyze the data trail of their customers. This not only offers innumerable opportunities to offer tailored customer experiences but also helps drive revenue across channels.

2. Personalizing marketing algorithms for storytelling

To succeed in the creative media industry, companies must focus on attracting and retaining the existing audience. Personalization of services rendered can help them achieve this objective through tailored solutions. This is where personalized marketing algorithms come into play.

3. Targeting customers to drive business value

Data and analytics can help creative media companies to analyze the consumer halo not just to make crucial decisions but to guide the customers to the right content. Moreover, when it comes to personalization, offering personalized services by targeting a specific set of audience is proven to be more beneficial in driving revenue as opposed to catering to the generic needs of the audience.

