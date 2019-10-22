Lyxor International Asset Management (DSUG) Lyxor ETF - Delisting of 18 Sub-Funds from London Stock Exchange 22-Oct-2019 / 15:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Lyxor ETF - Delisting of 18 Sub-Funds from London Stock Exchange Object: Removal of the Share Classes within the Sub-Funds listed above from the London Stock Exchange as of October 30th, 2019 at the close of business. Lyxor International Asset Management, in its capacity of management company of the Company (the "Management Company") has decided to change the commercial perspective in the United Kingdom for the Sub-Funds and in accordance with the articles of incorporation of the Company, the boards of directors of the Companies (the "Board of Directors") have decided to proceed with the removal of the Share Classes within the Sub-Funds listed above from the London Stock Exchange as of October 30th, 2019 at the close of business. Following the below-mentioned delisting, the Share Classes of the Sub-Funds will only involve the GBp line on the London Stock Exchange, other listings (including USD line listed on the London Stock Exchange) will not be affected. Share class name ISIN TIDM Currency Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) FR0011607084 DSUG LN GBp Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS FR0007075494 MGTL LN GBp ETF - Dist Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum LU1237527673 MVMX LN GBp Variance UCITS ETF - Acc Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance LU1646362167 MVUX LN GBp UCITS ETF - Acc Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS LU1900066629 LTML LN GBp ETF - Acc Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - LU1901001542 MALX LN GBp Acc Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF LU1900067270 AFSL LN GBp - Acc Lyxor MSCI World Communication LU0533034392 TELG LN GBp Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer LU0533032180 DISG LN GBp Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples LU0533032347 STAG LN GBp TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS LU0533032776 NRGG LN GBp ETF - Acc (USD) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR LU0533033071 FING LN GBp UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR LU0533033311 HLTG LN GBp UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR LU0533033584 INUG LN GBp UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) Lyxor MSCI World Information LU0533033741 TNOG LN GBp Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR LU0533034046 MATG LN GBp UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR LU0533034632 UTIG LN GBp UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor LU1290894820 LYX5 LN GBp Europe Index UCITS ETF - Acc The Investors protection is not at risk. If they want to sell their positions, it can be made on the other Stock Exchanges where the shares are listed The last day of Trading will be at the end of trading session on 30 October 2019. The delisting from the London Stock Exchange will be effective as from 31 October 2019. The Company's Prospectus and KIID are available for consultation on www.lyxoretf.com or may be obtained from the Management Company upon request to client-services-etf@lyxor.com. For any questions, do not hesitate to contact Lyxor Client Services at the following contact details: Phone number +33 1 42 13 42 14 - Email address:client-services-etf@lyxor.com. Investors seeking more information about these changes are invited to contact their usual advisor. Yours sincerely, Lyxor ETF ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: DSUG LEI Code: 549300CWX1K2UKG6Q568 Sequence No.: 24285 EQS News ID: 894339 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2019 10:20 ET (14:20 GMT)