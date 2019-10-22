Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2019) - Core Holdings International Inc./Rough Rider Lager - The Event Beer is pleased to announce that Steven Misener joins David Anderson, currently head of investment banking at Echelon Wealth Partners, and Ken Lester, who recently retired after successfully selling Lester Asset Management, on our advisory board.

Steven E. Misener, CFA, has over 30-years experience in the investment industry, as a Fund Manager (mutual funds, hedge funds, pension funds) Equity Analyst, Capital Markets Strategist and Advisor. He has served as a Senior VP Asset Manager for such leading Canadian wealth management firms as CI Funds, Sentry Select Capital, BPI Mutual Funds and, The Co-operators Group.

In 2000, he won the Globe and Mail's professional stock picker's contest. "Several of Mr. Misener's managed funds were segment performance leaders during the 1990's." He was a regular guest commentator on several business television programmes (BNN, CBC, CTV, CITY) and a columnist for numerous media publications. He has focused upon fast growing, smaller capitalization (public and private) companies for much of his career.

Steven holds a BA in Economics and Management (University of Guelph), studied Graduate Business at the DeGroote School of Business (McMaster University), holds the CSC and the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation (Charlottesville, Virginia).

The company anticipates completing its shareholder consolidation by year's end. This will facilitate the closing of the corporate finance guidance agreement signed in October 2018 which calls for a $2 million private placement.

About Core Holdings International Inc.: Core Holdings is a private company which owns 100% of the Rough Rider Lager trademark in Canada. Rough Rider Lager produces a line of three brands of beer: Rough Rider Lager, a golden amber lager with 5.8% alcohol; Rough Rider Canadian, a maple-nut flavored beer with 9% alcohol; and Rough Rider Pink, a "tundraberry" fruity beer with 4.8% alcohol.

