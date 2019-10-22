North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2019) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of a major R&D grant from the National Research Council of Canada and two new patent grants. These R&D and patent grants collectively add value to the company's Intellectual Property portfolio and will also assist the company to increase the commercial market value of its new product line for manufacturing process analysis and control.

The R&D grant, totalling $250,000, is from the National Research Council of Canada's Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP). This grant, entitled "Industry 4.0 Data Aggregation and Analysis System for Solar Cells Manufacturing", will support advancement of the data science technology that underpins Aurora's Insight production-line analysis product. Insight will make it faster, easier and less expensive for customers to find and act on yield-increasing opportunities in the manufacturing facility, in order to significantly improve their profitability.

In addition to the above R&D grant, the Company recently received two patent grants related to its established "DM" infrared-based inline measurement technology. European patent No. 2567217 "Non-Contact Measurement of the Dopant Content of Semiconductor Layers" extends the protection of our core Intellectual Property to the European Union. United States patent No. 10,386,310 "System for Measuring Levels of Radiation Reflecting from Semiconductor Material for Use in Measuring the Dopant Content Thereof" deepens our protection to include the latest version of the technology and continues protection until 2035.

About Aurora Solar Technologies:

Aurora Solar Technologies is a leader in the development and delivery of inline process measurement, analysis and control systems for solar cell manufacturers. We believe that solar power will dominate the renewable energy field, and our mission is to bring quality and profitability to every customer through superior control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing.

Aurora's products are used by some of the world's most advanced and respected solar cell manufacturers. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, Aurora has operations in Shanghai, China and partners in all major solar manufacturing markets. Aurora is a public company, traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (ACU) and is a two-time TSX-V Top 50 winner. Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

For further information contact:

Gordon Deans, P.Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Aurora Solar Technologies Inc.

Phone: +1 (778) 241-5000

info@aurorasolartech.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48976