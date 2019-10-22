Klaipedos Nafta: European Commission has published a decision on the compatible state aid

European Commission has published a decision on the compatible state aid confirming that the measures proposed by the Republic of Lithuania to reduce the costs of maintenance of LNG terminal are compatible with the internal market and fulfil the criteria for state aid. The measures approved in this decision will create legal preconditions to reduce the costs of maintenance of LNG terminal by the amount of up to EUR 135,5 mln. until 2024. Further decisions will be approved by the Board and the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Klaipedos nafta.

https://ec.europa.eu/competition/elojade/isef/case_details.cfm?proc_code=3_SA_53074





