Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
22.10.19
08:10 Uhr
0,354 Euro
+0,001
+0,28 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
22.10.2019 | 17:05
(96 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Klaipedos Nafta: European Commission has published a decision on the compatible state aid

European Commission has published a decision on the compatible state aid confirming that the measures proposed by the Republic of Lithuania to reduce the costs of maintenance of LNG terminal are compatible with the internal market and fulfil the criteria for state aid. The measures approved in this decision will create legal preconditions to reduce the costs of maintenance of LNG terminal by the amount of up to EUR 135,5 mln. until 2024. Further decisions will be approved by the Board and the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Klaipedos nafta.

More information on the approval of the European Commission is provided on the following:
https://ec.europa.eu/competition/elojade/isef/case_details.cfm?proc_code=3_SA_53074


Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)