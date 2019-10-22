Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2019
WKN: A111AY ISIN: NO0010708068 Ticker-Symbol: 213 
Tradegate
22.10.19
16:26 Uhr
1,665 Euro
+0,095
+6,05 %
22.10.2019 | 17:05
Scanship Holding ASA: Presentation of 3Q 2019 Trading update, including contract awards on 22 October

Please find enclosed the presentation of the 3Q 2019 Trading update for Scanship Holding ASA, including the contract awards received the 22 October on the order backlog.

For further queries, please contact:
Henrik Badin - CEO
Scanship Holding ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA
Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

  • 22102019_Scanship Holding ASA - 3Q2019 Trading Update with contract awards after presentation 22 10 2010 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9ea3e449-508e-446b-949b-133e6a8cb3da)

