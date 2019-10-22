Zignal Labs Inc.: Zignal Labs Launches Partner Program

New partners to drive wider set of services for customers and expand offerings of existing Strategy & Insights team

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2019, a leading media analytics and brand measurement technology company, today announced the launch of its new Zignal Partner Program to address growing needs of its customers and extend the set of services it can deliver through expert analysis, specialized industry expertise and geographic capabilities.



Offering various levels of participation and certification, Zignal's Partner Program will encompass both platform partners and channel partners. Initial members of the program include: Brain+Trust Partners , CARMA , Maven Road , Pramana Collective , The Public Good Projects , TextOre and Trust Insights .

"We provide one of the most sophisticated data platforms that exists for marketing and communications professionals today, and are fortunate to work with an increasingly sophisticated set of customers who want to innovate with us in new ways that allow them to build and protect their brands," said Aaron Hayes-Roth, Vice President of Business and Corporate Development at Zignal Labs. "Cutting edge technology is the foundation, but expert analysis and an ability to get to insights is the art that must accompany the science. Zignal's new Partner Program allows us to bring in a much wider set of experts to address our growing set of customer needs and respond much more quickly to the outcomes they want to drive."

Zignal and its trusted network of partners will work together to provide customers with joint offerings that extend Zignal Labs' platform to offer valuable solutions such as core media analytics (daily briefings, measurement reporting, crisis and issue management), audience insights (influencer mapping, audience segmentation), content creation (topic discovery, automation analysis, keyword/hashtag analysis), message distribution (community identification, news cycle mapping, network clustering) and areas of significant business impact (disinformation/influence operations, data blending, geopolitical impact, risk mitigation).

What Zignal's current partners say:

"In today's world, it's critical to be able to efficiently and strategically extract insights from data," said Robert Stewart, CEO of TextOre. "By partnering with Zignal Labs, we're excited to give our joint customers the deeper, data-driven insights they need to help them not only monitor the reputation of their brands, but also help power their businesses into the future. Most importantly, we are able to achieve these insights in a complex, dynamic and multilingual environment."

"As data analytics become table stakes in business models across industries, it's more important than ever to push the limits of how we integrate modern technology into our workflows," said Dr. Joe Smyser, CEO of The Public Good Projects (PGP). "Together, PGP and Zignal Labs will collaborate to break down silos and provide our customers with the comprehensive and data-driven insights they need to meet a changing world."

"Media data - and the world at large - are becoming more complex by the second, making the need for integrated, future-forward analytics more crucial than ever," said Tracy Arrington, Head of Marketing and Media at Brain+Trust Partners. "Our partnership with Zignal Labs makes it easier to address the growing and transformational needs of our clients, helping the world's best brands thrive in an ever-changing and uncertain world."

"Media data - and all data related to marketing and business - is growing faster than ever. We're on track to create 40 zettabytes of data this year, and 5x that by 2025. 1 zettabyte is 55 million years of watching Netflix non-stop," said Christopher Penn, Co-Founder and Chief Data Scientist at Trust Insights. "Our partnership with Zignal Labs ensures that our customers have access to the most advanced technology available for dealing with this volume of information and help the world's best brands know what's going on, as it happens."

This announcement comes on the heels of significant momentum for Zignal Labs in recent months, including the recognition of the company and its customers by The Holmes Report's Innovator 25 Americas 2019, as well as the appointments of Jonathan Dodson to Chief Technology Officer, Aaron Hayes-Roth as Vice President of Business and Corporate Development and Jennifer Granston as Head of Strategy & Insights.

To learn more about Zignal Labs' Partners Program, visit https://zignallabs.com/partners/ .