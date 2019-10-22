Markray Corporation: Markray Brings Unique Health Unit to the Market

GLENDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / Markray Corporation (OTC PINK:RVBR), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Keshe Foundation Global, Inc. (KFGL), is pleased to announce its partnership with Keshe Foundation Manufacturing Austria GmbH (Keshe - Austria), to market and sell a new, Austrian, breakthrough health unit. The units is the first of a number of revolutionary, new technologies the company plans to present and release to government officials at various international conferences around the world. Initial conference has been held in Austria in September 2019 and few more are to follow in upcoming months in various Countries.

KFGL is one of only 3 Keshe worldwide companies to market for the CE certified, class one medical device called the Universal Body Enhancement Spaceship Unit.

Under the terms of the partnership with Keshe - Austria, KFGL has secured two promotional offer periods. The first, which closes on the 30th December 2019 is a give-away promotional price of just 150,000 (one hundred fifty thousand) Euros or approximately USD $165,000. Then, between January 1st and February 29th 2020, the price will increase to 500,000 Euros (approx. USD $550,000), before reaching its expected, regular market value of 1,000,000 (one million) Euros (approx. USD $1.1 million), per unit on the 1st of March 2020 and thereafter.

Universal Body Enhancement Spaceship Unit introduces a new paradigm in science. There is no medication or treatment. Instead, the unit produces magnetic and gravitational field forces inside a car-sized egg, in which a person sits or lies, while being overseen by a doctor. These field effects mimic the fields in the womb and allow the person's cells to process back to their original state with the result that the body once again functions as it should.

Initial orders for the first units with deposits have already been placed in advance of first deliveries due in January 2020. KFGL expects to generate additional orders internationally as word spreads, over the coming weeks and months.

