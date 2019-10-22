Cancer Cachexia Therapeutics Trends That Will Disrupt Advanced Cancer Treatment

According to a recent Technavio report, the cancer cachexia therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 568.85 million during 2019-2023. Growth in the cancer cachexia therapeutics market can be attributed to many segments, one of which is the product segment comprising of corticosteroids, progestogens, combination therapies, and other therapeutics. Industry participants are focusing on analyzing maximum growth opportunities in the market by considering their prospects in the fast-growing segment, product segment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005865/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cancer Cachexia Therapeutics Market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

What are the Latest Trends?

The lack of approved drugs for the treatment of cachexia in patients and administration of monotherapy with progestogens and corticosteroids have driven cancer patients and physicians to opt for alternative therapeutic approaches. Consequently, a combination of multiple medical and nutritional therapeutic interventions are gaining traction in the market. These therapeutics offer better safety and efficacy profiles. As per Technavio, the cancer cachexia therapeutics market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.

Get A Free Sample Analysis from the Cancer Cachexia Therapeutics Market Analysis

The adoption of combination of multiple medical and nutritional therapeutic interventions is leading to an increase in the use of novel pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies in cancer cachexia treatment.

In addition, the availability of novel drugs and approaches for the treatment of cancer cachexia, such as hormone therapy and cannabinoids, is also increasing. This will further boost the preference for novel therapies.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Developments in the field of Cancer Cachexia Therapeutics

Several vendors in the market are collaborating with pharmaceutical companies to develop advanced drugs and therapeutics such as progestogen and cannabinoids, along with anti-emetic agents such as REGLAN, metoclopramide, and dexamethasone. These drugs help in alleviating cancer cachexia-associated symptoms.

AbbVie Inc. is one of the several vendors operating in the cancer cachexia therapeutics space, and it collaborates with other pharmaceutical companies to develop targeted immunotherapy for various cancer indications.

For Further Market Information

More insights like this on the U.S. and global markets can be found in a series of reports published by Technavio entitled the Cancer Immunotherapies Market Analysis, Size, Trends Global 2019-2023& Cancer Biologics Market Analysis, Size, Trends Global 2019-2023

Email us at media@technavio.com or register online for a brochure and synopsis

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Technavio is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, pharmaceutical and more Healthcare industries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005865/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com