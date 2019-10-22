Regulatory News:

STENTYS (FR0010949404 STNT) (Paris:STNT), a French group specialized in medical technologies for interventional cardiology, informs its shareholders that the Combined General Meeting held on October 21, 2019 was unable to deliberate, as the required quorum was not reached.

Shareholders are therefore invited to attend another Combined General Meeting, on the second call, to be held on Thursday November 14, 2019 at 4.00 pm at the Castille Hotel, 33 rue Cambon, 75001 Paris, the agenda of which will be the same.

All of the documents regarding this Combined General Meeting are available to shareholders upon request to STENTYS, 17-19 avenue de la Métallurgie 93210 Saint-Denis, and can also be found on the Company website: www.stentys.com, Investors Assemblée Générale (Shareholders' Meetings): http://www.stentys.com/investisseurs/assemblée-générale.

If you are a STENTYS shareholder and wish to vote on the resolutions, you can:

vote via your bank's web portal, if your bank subscribes to the VOTACCESS platform,

vote by post, in accordance with the T&Cs indicated in the Participation Guide available on the STENTYS website,

attend in person, by requesting an admission ticket.

The vote of shareholders who submitted their vote via the post or the Internet for the first general meeting remains valid and counted for the general meeting on the second call.

About STENTYS

The STENTYS group develops and markets minimally-invasive cardiovascular solutions for the needs of interventional cardiology. Its extensive range of innovative products, including drug-eluting stents, coronary and drug-eluting balloons as well as cardiovascular accessories, is marketed in over 60 countries. Thanks to its flagship product, Xposition S, the self-apposing stent that adapts to vessels with variable diameters and enables the treatment of complex arterial disorders, and to its portfolio of balloons and accessories, STENTYS covers all coronary indications.

Additional information is available at www.stentys.com

STENTYS is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0010949404 Ticker: STNT

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company that are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future which may not be accurate. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the development and commercialization of the Company's products, market acceptance of the Company's products, its ability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to its business area and markets, its ability to enforce and protect its patents and proprietary rights, uncertainties related to the U.S. FDA approval process, slower than expected rates of patient recruitment for clinical trials, the outcome of clinical trials, and other factors, including those described in the Section 4 "Risk Factors" of the Company's 2016 Registration Document (document de référence) filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on November 29, 2017 under number D.17-1084.

