Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LE05 ISIN: FR0010386334 Ticker-Symbol: KO2 
Tradegate
22.10.19
14:32 Uhr
38,100 Euro
+0,260
+0,69 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
KORIAN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KORIAN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,900
38,120
19:39
37,960
38,140
19:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KORIAN
KORIAN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KORIAN SA38,100+0,69 %