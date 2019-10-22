Bridges the gap to secure customers with global telecommunications scoring data engine and deliver enhanced user experience

TeleSign, a leader in authentication and communication services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BICS, today announced a new partnership with Proximus, the largest telecommunications company in Belgium. This partnership will provide TeleSign's fraud risk product portfolio to provide regional and international companies with a presence in Belgium.

As the mobile identity ecosystem continues to rapidly evolve globally, it is more important than ever that businesses ensure the strongest authentication and verification measures to secure end-user accounts and prevent fraud, especially in the financial sector. According to PwC, almost two-thirds (65 percent) of companies in Belgium experienced economic crime in the last two years, compared to under half (49 percent) globally. Fraud such as account take over (ATO) through SIM swap and porting attacks can be significantly expensive to both end users and businesses. With the strength of Proximus' insights and TeleSign's expertise, this partnership will aid businesses in complying with the new EU Payment Services Directive, PSD2 and its two core use cases Know Your Customer (KYC) and Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)

This new partnership with Proximus highlights the increasing importance of Mobile Identity and the key role played by Mobile Operators in digital transformation. It represents a new opportunity to Mobile Operators worldwide to participate in a Global Mobile Identity ecosystem and improve the security of their end users online.

"TeleSign helps its customers globally to protect and prevent fraudulent activity for the end user and businesses," said Pierre Demarche, VP of Products at TeleSign. "Telesign has existing partnerships with other Mobile Operators in multiple geographies, and keeps expanding its partnership with Mobile Operators worldwide, so we have a deep understanding of how Mobile Identity can be leveraged to provide end-to-end security experience. This protection not only works to prevent costly fraud, but also enhances the user experience."

"As the leading telecommunications company in Belgium, quality of data and security services to our customers is top of mind, and so is being able to develop services that will protect our customers from fraudulent activity," said Jeroen Degadt, Director Carrier and Wholesale at Proximus. "Partnering with TeleSign, a global neutral aggregator, was the clear choice. With access to TeleSign's fraud risk product portfolio, we will be able to provide increased security and assurance for our customers across the country."

TeleSign is a trusted partner to 21 of the top 25 global websites and mobile applications, enabling them to securely and effectively communicate with billions of end-user accounts. TeleSign offers telecommunications companies like Proximus the ability to secure their customer base and protect users from fraud and identity theft.

About TeleSign

TeleSign connects and protects online experiences with sophisticated customer identity and engagement solutions. Through APIs that deliver user verification, data insights, and communications we solve today's unique customer challenges by bridging your business to the complex world of global telecommunications. TeleSign is a subsidiary of BICS, Brussels. BICS is a leading international communications enabler, one of the key global voice carriers and the leading provider of mobile data services worldwide with Proximus as its majority shareholder.

About Proximus

The Proximus Group is a telecommunication and ICT company operating in the Belgian and international markets, serving residential customers, businesses, and public institutions. Proximus aims to open up a world of digital opportunities so that people can live better and work smarter. The company is at the heart of the digital revolution, delivering communication and entertainment experiences for residential consumers and enabling digital transformation for enterprises. Through its best-quality integrated fixed and mobile networks, Proximus provides access anywhere and anytime to digital services and easy-to-use solutions, and is a gateway to multimedia content. Proximus is a pioneer in ICT innovation, with integrated solutions that have a positive impact on society and the environment, based on Internet of Things (IoT), Data analytics, cloudification, and security. With 13,385 employees, all striving to offer customers a superior experience, the Group realized an underlying Group revenue of EUR 5,804 million end-2018.

Proximus (Euronext Brussels: PROX) is also active in Luxembourg through its affiliate Proximus Luxembourg and in the Netherlands through Telindus Netherlands. BICS is a leading international communications enabler, one of the key global voice carriers, and the leading provider of mobile data services worldwide.

