Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted SATS ASA's shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from October 23, 2019. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: SATSo ---------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------- Currency: NOK ---------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared ---------------------------------------------- Settlement: VPS, Norway ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: NO0010863285 ---------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 183376 ---------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 ---------------------------------------------- Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------- MIC Code: ONSE ---------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB