Arcimoto, Inc.: Arcimoto Delivers First Sub-$20K Pure Electric Fun Utility Vehicles To California Customers, Provides Corporate Video Update

EUGENE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / Arcimoto, Inc.®, (NASDAQ:FUV) makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle® (FUV®), Rapid Responder™, and Deliverator™ - affordable, practical, and joyful ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets - has provided an updated corporate video, highlighting the launch of retail production and the first California customer deliveries of Arcimoto's flagship product, the FUV.

Click Here to view New Arcimoto Corporate Update Video

"The launch of retail series production and sales to our first customers is the most significant milestone achievement in Arcimoto's history," said Mark Frohnmayer, Founder and CEO of Arcimoto. He continued, "we are thrilled to begin the next stage of the venture with our first deliveries in California, the leading state for electric vehicle adoption in the county."

Starting at $19,900 before gas savings, tax credits, and rebates, the FUV is built for the driving we do everyday. Arcimoto's first retail FUV offering, the Evergreen Edition, features a top speed of 75 mph, a city-driving range of 100 miles per charge, and comes pre-loaded with heated seats and grips, Bluetooth speakers, removable doors, lockable rear storage, Level 1 charging cable, and HOV lane access. Rockstar parking comes standard. All FUVs are designed and assembled with state of the art equipment at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. The FUV is now shipping to Arcimoto pre-order customers on the West Coast.

Future products planned on the three-wheel Arcimoto Platform include the Rapid Responder and the Deliverator.

The Deliverator is a pure electric, last-mile delivery solution designed to more quickly, safely, and affordably get your goods where they need to go. Built on the Arcimoto Platform, the Deliverator can be customized to carry a wide array of products, from parcels to pizza and groceries to dry cleaning. Apply your logos and colors to transform the Deliverator into an eye-catching extension of your brand. Decrease delivery times and increase revenue, all at a fraction of the costs of traditional diesel-powered delivery vehicles. For clean and sustainable delivery options, the Deliverator delivers. Coming 2020.

Arcimoto is also developing the Rapid Responder™, a pure electric three-wheeled vehicle designed for first responders to efficiently and more quickly reach emergencies, as well as for security and law enforcement applications. The Rapid Responder can be dispatched at a fraction of the economic and ecological costs of traditional EMS vehicles. Be first on the scene with the Rapid Responder, coming in 2020.

The corporate video also touches on Arcimoto's vertically-integrated, automated manufacturing plant and the Company's long-term vision of an autonomous, ultra-efficient and sustainable transportation system.

For more information, visit Arcimoto.com.

Click to view press photos and videos

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik

Main: 949-385-6449

investor@arcimoto.com

Public Relations Contact:

Susan Donahue

Main: 646-454-9378

pr@arcimoto.com

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Headquartered and manufactured in Eugene, Oregon, Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) is devising new technologies and patterns of mobility that together raise the bar for environmental efficiency, footprint and affordability. Available for pre-order today, Arcimoto's Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, and Deliverator are some of the lightest, most affordable, and most appropriate electric vehicles suitable for everyday transport. For more information, please visit www.arcimoto.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include, without limitation, our expectations as to opening FUV HUB rental franchises, and teaming with outside vehicle rental agencies; our ability to develop the Deliverator and Rapid Responder; and making FUVs increasingly affordable. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Arcimoto, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563517/Arcimoto-Delivers-First-Sub-20K-Pure-Electric-Fun-Utility-Vehicles-To-California-Customers-Provides-Corporate-Video-Update