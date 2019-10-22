Technavio has been monitoring the global robotic palletizer market since 2016, and the market is poised to grow by USD 905.17 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 117-page research report with TOC on "Robotic Palletizer Market Analysis Report by end-users (food and beverage industry, pharmaceuticals, electronics and semiconductor industry, and others), by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and segment forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the automation of material handling operations to reduce the labor requirement. Also, the growing popularity of collaborative robots in material handling is anticipated to boost the growth of the robotic palletizer market.

Several companies are focusing on minimizing the use of manual labor by automating repetitive operations for material handling applications such as palletizing. This is driving the deployment of robotic palletizers for various activities such as loading and unloading, along with the packaging of goods. The growing use of robots not only reduces operational costs but also improves work efficiency by offering better reliability and boosting productivity and performance. Thus, the increasing use of robotic palletizers for loading or unloading, packaging, and palletizing is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Robotic Palletizer Market Companies:

ABB

ABB owns and operates businesses under various segments such as electrification products, robots and motion, industrial automation, and power grids. The company offers IRB 6640, which is a high-performance robot designed for machine tending and depalletizing.

FANUC CORPORATION

FANUC CORPORATION manufactures and offers products through several business units: FA business division, robot business division, robomachine business division, and service division. The company offers CR-35iA, which is used for palletizing.

Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co., Ltd. has business operations under various product segments, namely robots and equipment and end effectors. The company offers EC-102, which is an energy-efficient robotic palletizer designed to work with an input power of 3.5 KVA.

KUKA AG

KUKA AG owns and operates businesses under various segments, such as robotic division, system division, and Swisslog division. The company offers KR 40 PA, which is a small and lightweight palletizing robot, designed to achieve high levels of speed and precision.

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION operates businesses under various segments such as motion control, robotics, system engineering, and others. The company offers MPL500 II robot designed for end-of-line or distribution center automation.

Robotic Palletizer End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Food and beverage industry

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics and semiconductor industry

Others

Robotic Palletizer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

