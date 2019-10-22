Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.: Principal Investigator Dr. Jorge Hernando Ulloa to Present VenoValve Six Month Data at the 20th Congress of Asian Society for Vascular Surgery on October 25, 2019

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)(NASDAQ:HJLIW), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, announced today that on Friday October 25, 2019, Dr. Jorge Hernando Ulloa, the Principal Investigator for HJLI's first-in-man VenoValve® study in Bogota, Colombia, will present six month data on the VenoValve at the 20th Congress of Asian Society for Vascular Surgery. Dr. Ulloa's presentation is entitled Prosthetic Venous Valve for Post-Thrombotic Syndrome.

The 20th Congress of Asian Society for Vascular Surgery is given in conjunction with the 14th Asian Venous Forum, and the 10th Indonesian Vascular Conference, all of which will occur October 23 through October 26, 2019, at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center, Bali Indonesia.

The conference program will feature a full spectrum of vascular diseases and focus on their challenges and advancements in Asia. The conference will be attended by highly renowned experts from Asia, the United States, and Europe, and includes symposia and workshops on cutting edge topics and technologies in vascular medicine.

Hancock Jaffe will release excerpts from Dr. Ulloa's presentation including a six-month update on the VenoValve first-in-man study in Bogota, Colombia.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ: HJLI) specializes in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic (tissue based) medical devices to establish improved standards of care for treating cardiac and vascular diseases. Hancock Jaffe currently has two lead product candidates: the VenoValve®, a porcine based valve which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with Chronic Venous Insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft®, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery. Hancock Jaffe has a third product candidate, which is a porcine tissue-based heart valve, which may be a candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe has a 19-year history of developing and producing FDA approved medical devices that sustain or support life. The current management team at Hancock Jaffe has been associated with over 80 FDA or CE marked medical devices. For more information, please visit HancockJaffe.com.

