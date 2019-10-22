Nextmune, the global leader in companion-animal allergy testing and treatment, based in Sweden, has agreed to acquire the U.S. veterinary business activities known as ACTT from ALK, a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company that focuses on prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of allergies. The acquisition will be made through Nextmune's wholly owned subsidiary Spectrum Veterinary, LLC in Phoenix, Arizona. Spectrum Veterinary and ACTT are diagnostic laboratory and pharmaceutical companies that specialize in allergy diagnosis and treatment through general and dermatological veterinary practices. ALK's veterinary line of in-vitro testing and immunotherapy treatment sets, known as ACTT, and veterinary allergenic extracts, will transition to Spectrum Veterinary as part of this transaction. ALK will be focusing solely on human health going forward.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed; it is expected to close by the end of November 2019.

Magnus Kjellberg, president and CEO of Nextmune, said: "We are shaping the future of pet allergy management. Over the past few years, we have built up a global number-one position in allergy testing and treatment for dogs, cats, and horses. Today, our presence spans more than 70 countries served from GMP- and USDA-licensed laboratories in Europe and the U.S. Our ambition is to be at the forefront of science as exemplified by our Artuvetrin serum testing and treatment, the only licensed allergy immunotherapy in Europe, and our SPOT Platinum test franchises. We are delighted to step-up our efforts in the U.S. and welcome ACTT's clients onboard."

Megan Spencer, director of Sales of Spectrum Veterinary, said: "Spectrum Veterinary has been the leader in allergy testing and treatment in the U.S. for more than 30 years. We understand our veterinarian clients and their pet-owner clients, and we provide a vital service that improves the lives of animals who suffer. This transaction further cements that leadership position and ensures our ability to continue to invest in providing state-of-the art services and solutions."

Under the terms of the agreement, ALK will fully exit the U.S. veterinary-allergy testing and treatment business, giving Spectrum Veterinary the right and access to earn the business of ALK's current general veterinary and veterinary dermatology clients. As part of the transaction, Spectrum Veterinary will have exclusive rights to the allergen extracts manufactured by ALK that are now sold in bulk to veterinary dermatologists. These allergens are used by dermatologists to test for allergies and to treat allergic conditions in pets.

Jorge Alderete, president of ALK-Abello, Inc. North America, explained: "We are delighted to find a home with the U.S. market leader for ACTT and for ALK's bulk allergens for veterinary clients. Our sole focus will be on identifying innovative treatments for human allergy going forward. Spectrum Veterinary will enhance the value they provide to the veterinary market with its focus and leadership in the veterinary space. I am convinced that our clients will be well taken care of. ALK will assist Spectrum Veterinary with its knowledge of bulk allergenic extracts to ensure our expertise in allergenic technology continues to be available to veterinary dermatology specialists."

Spencer added: "We are working closely with our colleagues at ALK to ensure that veterinarians and pet owners will make the transition to Spectrum Veterinary seamlessly. At the same time, they'll enjoy the benefits that have earned accolades from Spectrum Veterinary's clients. These include ease of submitting samples, industry-leading turnaround time, and our patented SPOT Platinum test, which is the standard for serum allergy testing in the U.S. Both veterinarians and pet owners appreciate our pet-owner-friendly, customized results and recommendations reports that help veterinarians explain test results and treatment."

For testing forms, samples of patient education and support materials, and information about testing methods, visit www.Spectrum.vet or call 1-877-721-5316.

About Nextmune

Nextmune is a science-driven, global specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to better health for dogs, cats, and horses. We have a particular passion for allergy prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Our business is at the forefront of allergy diagnostics and immunotherapy-a unique treatment that reduces or eliminates allergic symptoms by fighting the cause of allergy. It is the first choice for treating allergies. Find more at www.nextmune.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005987/en/

Contacts:

Spectrum Veterinary

Megan Spencer

Sales Director

mspencer@vetallergy.com

Phone 877-721-5316

Public Relations Firm

David Kirk

thePRguy LLC

DavidKirk@thePRguy.com

Phone 480-270-9631