Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from JJ October to JJ October Friday

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/14/2019 FR0010313833 3000 84.29 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/15/2019 FR0010313833 3000 87.6254 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/16/2019 FR0010313833 3000 88.4294 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/17/2019 FR0010313833 3000 89.92 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/18/2019 FR0010313833 3000 90.02 XPAR TOTAL 15,000 88.0570

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005991/en/

Contacts:

Arkema