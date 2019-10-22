Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from JJ October to JJ October Friday
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument
identifier code
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
Weighted average price
of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
10/14/2019
FR0010313833
3000
84.29
|XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
10/15/2019
FR0010313833
3000
87.6254
|XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
10/16/2019
FR0010313833
3000
88.4294
|XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
10/17/2019
FR0010313833
3000
89.92
|XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
10/18/2019
FR0010313833
3000
90.02
|XPAR
TOTAL
15,000
88.0570
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005991/en/
