In-depth analysis concluded Digimind is a Leader in Market and Competitive Intelligence Platforms evaluation with a differentiated rating in 8 out of 10 criteria, including product vision and product roadmap, and market approach.

Digimind announced today that it has been named a leader in The Forrester New Wave: Market and Competitive Intelligence platforms, Q4 2019 evaluation. Forrester identified the 12 most significant providers in the category, and evaluated them.

In 2019, 57% of data and analytics technology decision makers report that their firms are implementing and expanding the use of Market and Competitive Intelligence (M&CI) technology, according to Forrester research. As the needs for M&CI are expanding across a variety of functions in the enterprise, decision makers have to select technology solutions that span across a large scope of capabilities and vendors that can support global deployments.

The evaluation included the 12 most significant vendors in the market, offering an M&CI platform with capabilities for data collection from internal and external sources. These include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) enabled search and automation, distribution of intelligence, usage analytics, collaboration, and integration with enterprise collaboration, CRM, and business intelligence (BI) tools.

In the evaluation, Digimind received a differentiated rating in the user experience, data collection/taxonomy, AI/ML-enabled search, user access, collaboration, product vision, product roadmap, and market approach. In the report, Forrester states Digimind "leads the pack with its robust data collection scope and AI-enabled search" and "is the best fit for enterprises that need multiple languages and tool integrations".

"Having been in the field of M&CI for more than two decades, we've seen first-hand how digital has transformed the landscape. We've worked with thousands of professionals through their changing needs and have never stopped innovating to exceed their expectations. As such, we are proud and honored to be named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave: Market And Competitive Intelligence Platforms, Q4 2019," says Paul Vivant, co-founder and CEO of Digimind. "We believe that our developments in the past few years in social listening1, machine learning with AI Sense, and third-party integrations with the Digimind Marketplace have strongly contributed to this position as a leader in this evaluation." says Paul Vivant, co-founder and CEO of Digimind.

He adds, "I would like to thank our valued customers for their trust and loyalty and our dedicated teams for their hard work. Our technology embodies the passion of our teams, our passion for truth, and willingness to help our customers understand the world as it is."

1 Digimind named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Social Listening Platforms, Q3 2018.

