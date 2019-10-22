Kharon Extends Its Growth Into Middle East Region With New Addition To Senior Leadership Team

Former U.S. Treasury Attaché to the United Arab Emirates and Oman, William G. Rich, joins Kharon

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kharon announced today a new appointment to its senior leadership team.

William G. Rich joins Kharon as Senior Vice President of Global Client Relations to lead Kharon's expansion into the Middle East and Africa, as well as supporting the company's ongoing growth in Europe.

Matthew Epstein, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Kharon, said: "With Will on board, we look forward to being able to further address the sanctions, KYC and reputational risk management challenges of more companies in the region. Kharon's platform of integrated sanctions intelligence solutions, coupled with Will's insight and experiences, will only further Kharon's mission to provide financial institutions and multinationals with the research and analytics fundamental to making informed business decisions."

As the former U.S. Treasury Attaché to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman, Rich was the Treasury's most senior representative to the largest financial center in the region. During more than a decade in the U.S. government, Rich served as a senior policy advisor in the U.S. Treasury's Office of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes in addition to a number of other roles across the US government. He is a former visiting fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and remains an adjunct faculty member of Columbia University and a Visiting Scholar at New York University.

"It's an honor to be joining the global leader in sanctions network intelligence. Kharon is at the forefront of the most complex and challenging issues financial institutions and businesses worldwide face today. With governments increasingly using sanctions to achieve a range of foreign policy and national security objectives, relevant data and research has become vital for anyone who engages in international business, and Kharon sets the gold standard," Rich said. "I look forward to joining the team and also working with a region I know well and with which I've partnered so closely in the past."

Kharon is a leading provider of research and data analytics on the networks, activities and jurisdictions targeted by global sanctions programs. Kharon's clients include first tier international financial institutions, global corporates, and professional services firms. Kharon is headed by former senior officials from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Intelligence and Analysis, Office of Foreign Assets Control, and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

