Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 892015 ISIN: US00738A1060 Ticker-Symbol: ATN 
Stuttgart
22.10.19
18:44 Uhr
8,450 Euro
-0,300
-3,43 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ADTRAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADTRAN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,400
8,650
20:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADTRAN
ADTRAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADTRAN INC8,450-3,43 %