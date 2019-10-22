Voltalia SA Voltalia wins new projects in Brazil for a total of 48 megawatts, including the first solar plants in its Serra Branca cluster of projects 22-Oct-2019 / 20:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, wins new long-term power purchase agreements in Brazil during the public auctions organized by the national regulator for a 32 MW (solar) and a 16 MW (hydro) capacity. "This victory demonstrates that our Serra Branca cluster is also competitive for solar projects thanks to favorable weather conditions and economies of scale made possible by its size. We now know that solar projects, together with wind projects, will contribute to take advantage of the 2.4 gigawatt potential of our Serra Branca cluster. I thank Voltalia's team in Brazil, who built a leading player in the country since 2006, and the other teams in Voltalia who supported their Brazilian colleagues for this new success" says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia. The Solar Serra do Mel (SSM) 1 and 2 solar plants will have a total capacity of 32 MW. They will be located in Voltalia's Serra Branca cluster, which is already hosting six Voltalia wind farms in operation (309 MW) and construction (291 MW). Thanks to the recently completed connection capacity[1], the Serra Branca cluster has a total potential of 2.4 GW which is available for projects to be owned by Voltalia or to be sold to third-party clients. The SSM 1 and SSM 2 solar plants will rely on 20-year power sales agreement, starting January 2025. The 16 MW hydro plant of Cabuí will be located at the Paraibuna river in Minas Gerais, a state known for its attractive hydraulic resources. Voltalia has secured a 30-year power sales agreement, also starting January 2025. As for most Voltalia projects in Brazil, construction of these plants is likely to be anticipated, with power to be sold ahead of January 2025. They should contribute to Voltalia's 2023 objectives: generate between 275 and 300 million of euros of EBITDA in 2023 and own 2.6 GW of capacity in operation or construction at the end of 2023. Voltalia will continue to develop its 3.7 GW Brazilian portfolio of future projects, located in various clusters and sites in the states of Rio Grande do Norte, Bahía and Minas Gerais (wind, solar and hydro), with the dual goal of building its own portfolio and partnering with investors who wish to rely on Voltalia's track record as a developer. Next on the agenda: Q3 2019 revenues on October 23, 2019 (post market close) About Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.1 GW, of which 0.6 GW is secured. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 697 employees and is present in 19 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Investor Relations: Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Press release dated September 3, 2019 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: pdf-VEN Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=DMGQKOJLSP [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 894469 End of Announcement EQS News Service 894469 22-Oct-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=894469&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5dc829ac160a0a0790922592677f9487&application_id=894469&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2019 14:00 ET (18:00 GMT)