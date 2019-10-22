CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange: CIX Top 20 Company, Sheertex, Wins Canadian Regional for Startup World Cup 2020

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / Ontario-based startup, Sheertex, was awarded the Startup World Cup 2020 Canada Regional Winner trophy, at CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange on Thursday October 17.

Startup World Cup partners with CIX to host its Canadian regional competition. This regional competition was held on October 16-17 2019 as a part of the annual CIX event in Toronto.

Startup World Cup is a global conference and competition with the goal of bridging startup ecosystems worldwide. It is organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based multinational VC firm. There will be 40+ regional events across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia, leading up to the Grand Finale in US Silicon Valley, where the global champion will be awarded a $1 million investment prize.

Startup World Cup Canada Regional judges selected Sheertex, from the final 2019 CIX Top 20 Early companies.

Sheertex is the company behind the world's first unbreakable sheer knit. Made with the same type of fibers found in ballistic materials, the Sheertex knit can be used in a variety of high-performance products, like the company's flagship product - the world's toughest pair of sheer pantyhose. www.sheertex.com

Jack Warning, with Pegasus Tech Ventures, presented the award to Katherine Homuth, Founder and CEO and Michael Zeppetelli, CFO of Sheertex.

Sheertex is invited to represent Canada at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale on May 22nd, 2020 in San Francisco, and will compete alongside 40+ other startups from all over the world for a chance to win a US $1,000,000 prize in investment.

CIX is an annual curation program and 2-day conference which showcases Canada's most promising early stage and scaling startups. In its 12th year, CIX attracts North American VCs, corporates, private equity investors and provides the tools to network, build new relationships and increase deal flow. CIX is Canada's largest tech startup investment conference. 2019 CIX took place Oct 16-17 2019 in downtown Toronto.

