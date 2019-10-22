UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW") announces the successful placement of a long 12-year €750 Mn bond offering

Paris, Amsterdam, October 22, 2019

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW") announces the successful placement of a long 12-year €750 Mn bond offering

URW today successfully priced a €750 Mn bond offering, maturing on March 29, 2032, with a 0.875% fixed coupon.

As a result of strong demand, URW upsized the issuance from an announced €500 Mn to €750 Mn.

The net proceeds from this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes and will further extend URW's debt maturity profile at attractive conditions.

The risk factors section of the 2018 Registration Document has been updated in the EMTN Base Prospectus dated

August 8, 2019, and registered by the AMF under number 19-0400. This Base Prospectus is available on the URWand AMFwebsites.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Samuel Warwood

Maarten Otte

+33 1 76 77 58 02

Maarten.otte@urw.com

Media Relations

Tiphaine Bannelier-Sudérie

+33 1 76 77 57 94

Tiphaine.Bannelier-Suderie@urw.com

