The market is driven by the growth of AR gaming. Also, the emergence of SLAM technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the smart glasses market.

The rising awareness about AR gaming is driving the demand for AR devices such as smart glasses. Various companies such as Sony, Microsoft, and Vuzix are developing smart glasses using cutting-edge 3D technologies for the gaming sector. Such developments are improving individual customer interest and increasing the adoption of AR gaming. Thus, the growing adoption of AR gaming by individuals is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Smart Glasses Market Companies:

Kopin Corp.

Kopin Corp. owns and operates businesses under segments named industrial and Kopin. The company offers SOLOS smart glasses. These smart glasses are designed and developed for cyclists, runners, and triathletes.

Microsoft Corp.

Microsoft Corp. manufactures and offers products through several business units: productivity and business processes, intelligent cloud, and more personal computing. The company provides HoloLens2 and immersive mixed reality smart glasses.

Optinvent

Optinvent offers ORA-2 smart glasses. This product is the upgraded version of ORA-1 smart glasses. ORA-2 smart glasses enable hands-free mobile computing and AR applications such as remote maintenance and remote training.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Seiko Epson Corp. owns and operates businesses under various segments such as printing solutions, visual communications, and wearable and industrial products. The company offers Moverio BT-300FPV smart glasses.

Vuzix Corp.

Vuzix Corp. offers Vuzix M100 smart glasses. They are Android-based wearables that have a monocular display and an onboard processor. They are designed for a wide variety of enterprise applications.

Smart Glasses End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Enterprise

Individual customer

Smart Glasses Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

