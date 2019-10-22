Nobel laureates and world-leading thinkers to discuss health and wellbeing at free-of-charge event titled 'Towards Health' on Nov. 8

On November 8, the acclaimed Nobel Prize Dialogue event will be making its first visit to Berlin to explore scientific and societal perspectives of health. The event titled 'Towards Health' will assemble Nobel laureates, policy makers, scientists and thought leaders to host an open conversation about health and wellbeing with an aim to deepen the dialogue between the scientific community and the general public.

"Advancing the health of our global population is a cornerstone issue for us at 3M," said Denise Rutherford, 3M's senior vice president for corporate affairs. "For decades, 3M has worked side-by-side with health care professionals to create innovative solutions and provide a platform for continuing education through our 3M Health Care Academy. The physical and mental wellbeing of our society requires an on-going dialogue between scientific disciplines, medical professionals, governments, and corporations. We are honored to help foster that conversation in partnership with Nobel Media."

In 2018, 3M's Health Care business group generated $7 billion in global sales and the 3M Health Care Academy engaged with nearly 500,000 medical professionals in more than 30 countries. The academy is an online portal that provides access to professional training resources and free continuing education courses that help deepen expertise and improve patient care.

3M is an international partner of Nobel Media and the two entities have collaborated since 2016 to hold global, inspirational events that have brought Nobel laureates to all corners of the world. Their work together will continue over the next several years to help spread awareness of important global issues.

"We are committed to strengthening and enriching the dialogue between our scientific community and the general public," said Kourosh Motalebi, head of 3M's global strategic partnerships. "Our collaboration with Nobel Media will continue to inspire, educate and engage on the global issues of our time."

