Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2019) -iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining") announces that it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent with Future Farm Developments Ltd., ("Future Farm") for iMining to acquire all of Future Farm's interests in its crypto-mining facility near Merritt, British Columbia (the "Transaction"), in consideration of iMining paying US$75,000 and issuing 10,000,000 common shares (the "Payment Shares"). The Transaction will include all of the assets of the crypto-mining facility as well as new crypto-mining equipment yet to be purchased, the installation and start-up of the upgraded crypto-mining facility, and the provision by way of service contract with Future Farm for 12 months of support and technical service following the start-up of the upgraded facility.

The US$75,000 is refundable in the event a Definitive Agreement is not concluded within 60 days. Payment Shares will only be issued upon closing of a definitive agreement and will be subject to resale restrictions over a 12-month period, and further resale restrictions as may be required by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Closing of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including (i) approval of the TSXV, and (ii) iMining raising a minimum of $750,000 so as to finance the acquisition of new crypto-mining equipment and the first year of operations.

Consequently, iMining will undertake a private placement financing to raise up to $900,000 through the issuance of 12,000,000 units at $0.075 per unit, each unit to consist of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.15 for 24 months from the date of issue. Finders' fees may be payable on this financing.

