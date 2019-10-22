Eviana Health Corporation: Eviana Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / Eviana Health Corporation (CSE:EHC) (the "Company") announces that effective October 21, 2019, Paolo De Luca has resigned as a director of the Company.

Management and the board of directors would like to thank Mr. De Luca for his contributions to the Company.

About Eviana Health Corporation

The Company was established with the aim of delivering customized consumer health care products using natural hemp strains of cannabis sativa for cannabinoid-based topical creams, products and cosmeceutical and nutraceutical merchandise. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Eviana Inc., an Ontario corporation, holds certain assets in Serbia relating to the cultivation of industrial hemp plant oil for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical industry, and has access to a significant grower/supplier of cannabinoids including two subsidiaries, Intiva Plus, d.o.o. and Eviana d.o.o.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's publically filed disclosure. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

