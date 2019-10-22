Announced: Latin America's 400 Best Universities

QS World University Rankings: Latin America 2020

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education think-tank today named Latin America's 400 best universities. The Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile retains its status as regional leader for the third consecutive year due to outstanding regard among employers and improved research productivity.

This edition sees the decline of Brazilian higher education and noteworthy improvements for top Mexican institutions with Tecnológico de Monterrey breaking into the top 3 for the first time ever.

The QS World University Rankings: Latin Americais based on unique metrics designed to capture whether a university is fostering the environment, networks, and practices necessary for world-class research production. QS's rankings include the perspectives of 45,000 employers across the world regarding the quality of a given university's graduates. According to employers surveyed by QS, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile produces Latin America's most employable graduates.

Brazil's flagship university, the Universidade de São Paulo (USP), remains 2nd overall. It is also Latin America's most productive research university, receiving the regional #1 score for Papers per Faculty Member. 94 of the 400 ranked institutions are Brazilian. However, this is primarily a symptom of the nation's size. The trajectory for most Brazilian institutions is downwards: 57 drop, and 27 rise. After Brazil, the most-represented nations are Mexico (59), Colombia (57), Argentina (43), and Chile (40).

QS World University Rankings: Latin America 2020 (Top 10) 2020 2019



1 1 PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE CHILE CL 2 2 UNIVERSIDADE DE SÃO PAULO (USP) BR 3 6 TECNOLÓGICO DE MONTERREY (ITESM) MX 4 5 UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANDES COLOMBIA CO 5 3 UNIVERSIDADE ESTADUAL DE CAMPINAS (UNICAMP) BR 6 4 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTÓNOMA DE MÉXICO (UNAM) MX 7 7 UNIVERSIDAD DE CHILE CL 8 8 UNIVERSIDAD DE BUENOS AIRES AR 9 9 UNIVERSIDADE FEDERAL DO RIO DE JANEIRO BR 10 10 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE COLOMBIA CO © QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2019 www.TopUniversities.com

Ben Sowter, Director of Research at QS, said: "The Brazilian tertiary education system is one of the least internationalized of all OECD and partner countries, and our research shows that students care deeply about the ability of their chosen university to enhance their employment prospects. Chile seems to be the beneficiary of Brazil's troubles, at least as far as employer preferences are concerned. The performance of Chile's top ten universities, when evaluated through an employability lens, is commendable, with seven improving their rating among employers, and three seeing their performance remain stable."

