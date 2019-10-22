Web Presence: Janik Roskovani Showcases Glowing Feedback Received by his Successful LA Contracting Firm

Leading luxury contracting company owner Janik Roskovani demonstrates glowing feedback received by his award-winning business, JR Builders, based in Los Angeles, California

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / Recently named among Los Angeles' top 10 contractors by the LA Times, Janik Roskovani, a staple of the region's luxury design field for more than two decades, is well known for his impeccable taste, creativity, integrity, and unparalleled professionalism. As glowing feedback for Roskovani and his business continues to pour in, a recent review, in particular, posted to online business network Alignable, praises the outfit-JR Builders of Los Angeles-for their honesty, clarity, and 'top of class' quality of work.

"Janik and his crew completed a huge remodel on my 3,000 square foot home in Sherman Oaks," reveals JR Builders client Mia. "They were knowledgeable, reliable, clean, and saved me money," she adds.

Mia continues, "The ideas Janik came up with were genius, [and] I couldn't have done it without the expertise he brought."

The review, in which Mia rates JR Builders as 'highly recommended,' goes on to praise Janik Roskovani and his business for their honesty, clarity, and the quality of their work. "I specialize in luxury home sales in Los Angeles," she adds, concluding her review, "and Janik's finishes were nothing less than top of class."

According to Roskovani, he and his firm specialize in full home renovations, kitchen and bathroom remodels, commercial build-outs, home and commercial building construction, and more. "With over 20 years of experience, the products and services we offer range from home improvements to large scale construction projects," adds Janik.

Roskovani is also knowledgeable about solar energy, equipment supply, roofing, plumbing, electrics, and home security, according to JR Builders' Alignable profile. Outside of work, Janik enjoys spending time with his wife and their dog, and is, he says, always on the lookout for exciting new ideas to implement on behalf of his clients.

Alignable, meanwhile, with over 4 million members, and millions more connections throughout upwards of 30,000 local communities, is where business owners across North America network, drive leads and prospects, generate referrals, build trusted relationships, land new business, and share fantastic advice both with the public and with one another.

"Members use Alignable to get the answers they need," adds Roskovani, wrapping up, "and to connect with and tap into the professional and business community both locally and across the country."

To find out more, visit Janik Roskovani and JR Builders on Alignable at https://www.alignable.com/los-angeles-ca/jr-builders-los-angeles/.

