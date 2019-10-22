Web Presence: Two Natural Supplements for Muscle Gain With Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme CT.

Achieve optimal performance competitively or in the gym by incorporating two natural supplements recommended by Rosemary Barclay.

OLD LYME, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / Building muscle and creating body definition requires more than just hitting the gym. While lifting weights is a necessary component, the first step to building muscle is adequately fueling the body with the correct balance of macronutrients and vitamins and minerals. Rosemary Barclay, founder and owner of Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Old Lyme, Ct., tells clients to start with a clean, healthy diet.

Eating fruits, vegetables, whole-foods, protein, and healthy fats will give your body the nutrition it requires to stay energized and gain muscle. However, many people ask how they can further support muscle growth or reach their goals faster. Not all supplements are synthesized with the same formula, which is why Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme CT recommends the following natural options.

Protein Powder

The most popular choice among new athletes and seasoned professionals, protein supplements help build new muscle. Whey protein is derived from milk and contains all nine essential amino acids. In addition to building muscle, it can also aid in lowering cholesterol and losing weight but whey is not for those suffering from acne . This heavy molecule actually perpetuates sebum production.

Plant-based protein powders are available for those who have a lactose sensitivity. In some instances, vegan plant proteins even outperform whey by providing probiotics that support gut health. Rosemary Barclay recommends seeing a nutritionist for a custom diet plan that is suited to your individual needs and goals.

Creatine

Found naturally in the body, creatine gives energy to the muscles and tissues. When adding it as a supplement, levels in the body can be boosted up to 40%, promoting muscle gain. Rosemary Barclay notes that creatine can also lead to increased strength. It increases water levels in the muscle signaling growth and remains a safe and effective option for athletes and new gym-goers.

Rosemary Barclay suggests taking the recommended dosages and in proper moderation. Supplements should never be used as a replacement for eating a healthy, balanced diet. In combination with the right diet, organic supplements can boost performance and encourage muscle gain.

About Rosemary Barclay

Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT believes that nutrition is fundamental to good health, and affects many facets of well-being, including the skin, energy, immunity, mood, and performance. The Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Old Lyme, CT, offers solutions to problematic skin without the use of antibiotics or harsh chemicals.

She earned a bachelor's degree and a Ph.D. in biochemistry in addition to becoming a board-certified nutrition specialist, certified esthetician, and acne specialist. Rosemary Barclay lives with her family in Old Lyme, CT.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 786-233-8220

SOURCE: Web Presence

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563848/Two-Natural-Supplements-for-Muscle-Gain-With-Rosemary-Barclay-of-Old-Lyme-CT