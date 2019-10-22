Web Presence: Jeff Nock Demonstrates the Importance of Evolving Culture within a Company

Iowa City-based business consultant Jeff Nock shares an expert insight into the importance of culture in business, and why cultural evolution is essential to success

IOWA CITY, IA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / The underlying beliefs and behaviors which guide how individuals act within an organization define that, organization's and that is at the core of success or failure, according to Jeff Nock. A business consultant based in Iowa City, Iowa, Prescient Consulting founder Nock looks in detail at the importance of evolving culture within business.

"While companies have always had cultures, the term "corporate culture" developed in the early 1980's," explains Nock, speaking from his office in Iowa City, Iowa.

Today, culture is widely believed to be a major deciding factor in whether a company or other organization is successful. "When people spend 40 or more hours a week in an environment they want that environment to be rewarding. Business leaders who take the time to curate a thriving corporate culture attract the strongest employment candidates and highly motivated employees create great products and services that ultimately customer wan ."

While establishing a great company culture is important at the startup stage, it is also important to continually evolve the corporate culture as the world evolves, so, Jeff Nock believes, companies who stay in tune with the sociological and technical advances in the world can adapt or even lead the charge in creating a corporate culture that is innovative and enables employees to be innovative and create great value for customers, Iowa-based Nock points out. "Increasingly, research shows that while compensation is important particularly at the hiring stage, many employees consider the culture they work within to be the most important factor of whether they stay with the organization or move on to a better culture," adds the expert.

According to Jeff Nock, there are a handful of simple steps that can be taken, periodically, to ensure that a company's culture stays relevant, up to date, and in line with the leaders' vision and values.

"It is possible to measure culture success within the organization and ensure that people are buying into and contribute to the culture," says the Prescient Consulting founder and CEO, "and link culture with accountability at all levels, from the CEO up to the front line performers."

It's vitally important, Jeff Nock stresses, that all those in the organization relate with and buy in to the company culture. "Similarly, culture must be aligned with a company's brand," he adds, "resonating both with employees, customers and partners alike."

Nock also suggests closely measuring the impact of any cultural changes over time. Establishing cultural changes, he says, can be a process that takes months or even years, depending on the size and structure of a business or organization.

"However long the process takes, though," adds Nock, wrapping up, "it's important to both understand and to be able to demonstrate the positive correlation between culture and business results."

