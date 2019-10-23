Technavio has been monitoring the global mackerel market since 2016, and the market is poised to grow by USD 747.88 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Read the 117-page research report with TOC on "Mackerel Market Analysis Report by Product (frozen and processed mackerel and fresh mackerel), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the health benefits of mackerel. Also, the growing influence of online retailing is anticipated to boost the growth of the mackerel market.

The consumption of mackerel is high among health-conscious people because it contains nutrients such as protein, selenium, and vitamin B12. It also contains Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which are of high nutritional value. Mackerel consumption is good for the body as it improves cognition and cardiovascular health, increases bone strength, and boosts immunity. Thus, the growing awareness about the health benefits of mackerel is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Mackerel Market Companies:

Bumble Bee Foods, LLC

Bumble Bee Foods, LLC owns and operates businesses under various segments such as tuna, salmon, sardines and mackerel, shrimp, clams, crab, chicken, oysters, and snack kits. The company offers products such as skinless and boneless mackerel fillets in oil.

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Maruha Nichiro Corporation offers products through business units: fisheries and aquaculture, trading, overseas business, processing, logistics, and others. The company offers products such as maruha mackerel salt grilled.

Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA has business operations under various segments, namely feed, farming, and sales and marketing. The company offers products such as smoked mackerel fillets and smoked wild mackerel fillets.

NISSUI

NISSUI owns and operates businesses under various segments such as marine products, food products, fine chemicals, general distribution, and others. The company offers a wide range of products such as mackerel in soybean paste and canned Danish mackerel.

Thai Union Group PCL

Thai Union Group PCL owns and operates businesses under various segments such as ambient seafood, frozen and chilled seafood, pet food, and value-added business.

Mackerel Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Frozen and processed mackerel

Fresh mackerel

Mackerel Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

