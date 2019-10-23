Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBX0 ISIN: US22304C1009 Ticker-Symbol: 2NJ 
Tradegate
22.10.19
20:44 Uhr
8,700 Euro
-0,400
-4,40 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
COVETRUS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COVETRUS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,450
8,500
22.10.
8,450
8,550
22.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COVETRUS
COVETRUS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COVETRUS INC8,700-4,40 %