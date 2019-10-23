Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2019) - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") reports that in compliance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, it has granted directors, employees and consultants, incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,450,000 common shares exercisable on or before October 17, 2024 at a strike price of $0.06 per share.



About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a Vancouver-based gold and silver exploration company focused on exploration and development projects within Nunavut, Canada. The Company through its subsidiary, Inukshuk Exploration Inc., owns the highly prospective 8,015 ha Hood River gold property located contiguous to the Ulu mining lease. Blue Star has recently exercised its option to acquire the Ulu, an advanced gold and silver project and awaits regulatory approvals for the transmittal of the lease and assignment of the permits and licenses. (Please see Blue Star's news dated - July 29, 2019)

Blue Star has 129.6 million shares outstanding and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the symbol: BAU and on the Frankfurt Exchange with the symbol: 5WP. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Wilkinson, President and CEO

Telephone: +1 778-379-1433

Email: info@bluestargold.ca

