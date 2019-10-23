Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PB2H ISIN: CA09607B1031 Ticker-Symbol: 5WP 
Stuttgart
22.10.19
08:04 Uhr
0,035 Euro
-0,005
-12,50 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUE STAR GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUE STAR GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,030
0,043
22.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLUE STAR GOLD
BLUE STAR GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLUE STAR GOLD CORP0,035-12,50 %